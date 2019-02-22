(WHDH) — Stop and Shop and the union that represents its workers in New England are in a contract dispute.

The supermarket company and United Food and Commercial Workers Local Unions have been negotiating since Jan. 14.

The union says proposals from the company would cut workers’ benefits.

The current contract is set to expire at midnight on Saturday.

Stop and Shop released a statement, saying in part, “A fair, new agreement also must reflect the rapid changes and increasing competition that are reshaping our industry. Any new contract must ensure that Stop & Shop can continue to offer customers the service, selection and value they expect. And it must enable us to continue investing in our people, stores and business – as well as in critical technological innovations – to ensure our long-term success.”

