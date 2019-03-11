Store owner sentenced for failing to pay sales taxes

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — The owner of a Maine convenience store is heading to jail for pocketing $370,000 in state sales taxes.

The state Attorney General’s Office says 48-year-old Robert Quinn was sentenced Friday to four years in jail, with three months to serve.

Prosecutors say Quinn underreported sales and taxes collected at the Jockey Cap Country Store in Fryeburg between 2007 and 2017.

He has pleaded guilty to charges of theft, tax evasion and failure to pay state tax.

The state has recovered $206,000 from Quinn, but he has been ordered to pay an additional $300,000 in restitution.

