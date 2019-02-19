Storm packing snow, ice, rain to arrive in Massachusetts on Wednesday night

BOSTON (WHDH) - Another winter storm packing snow, rain, and ice is expected to arrive in Massachusetts late Wednesday night.

Snow showers will begin around 8 p.m. and linger across the region until about 1 a.m., according to meteorologist Jaisol Martinez.

Some areas will see up to two inches of snow, while most of the Bay State will see a coating.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers begin after 8 PM and continue until about 1 AM. A Coating-2" possible before a changeover to sleet/freezing rain overnight. There will be a few lingering showers for the Thursday morning commute. pic.twitter.com/fu6krbimd3 — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) February 19, 2019

The snow showers will then change over to sleet across northern Massachusetts and freezing rain in areas along the South Coast, South Shore, and Cape Cod.

Meteorologist Josh Wurseter called this round of winter weather a “nuisance” because ice accumulation on highways and roads is likely.

Hardly right to call this a "storm". Here's an updated snow map for Wednesday night's nuisance. Most see an inch or less by Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/cweLvIDiP8 — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) February 19, 2019

The worst of the weather is expected to clear out of the area in time for the height of the morning commute but those who leave early for work should beware of slick spots.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northern and southern Berkshire counties from 7 p.m. on Wednesday to 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The storm will have just a minor impact on the rest of the state, according to meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

Next storm slated to arrive late Wednesday evening…Both commutes on Wednesday are dry! Early Thursday AM commute slick in spots well inland. Minor impact storm yet again. #7news pic.twitter.com/PaEgplO8Pn — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 19, 2019

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.

