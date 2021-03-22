Stoughton police seek help in search for missing man

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Stoughton are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man.

Jose Correia wondered away from his home in the area of Lewis Road on Monday and has not been seen for several hours, according to police.

Police say Correia may be wearing grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Correia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Stoughton Police Department.

ALERT: We are currently looking for Jose Correia who wondered away from his home in the area of Lewis Road. It has been several hours since he was last seen and he is believed to be wearing the same pants as he is in this picture. If anyone has seen Mr. Correia please call us pic.twitter.com/CeaWvljBml — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) March 22, 2021

