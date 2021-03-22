Stoughton police seek help in search for missing man

Stoughton Police Department

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Stoughton are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man.

Jose Correia wondered away from his home in the area of Lewis Road on Monday and has not been seen for several hours, according to police.

Police say Correia may be wearing grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Correia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Stoughton Police Department.

 

