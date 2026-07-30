STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Town Manager Thomas Calter and Police Chief Donna McNamara are both on paid administrative leave following a meeting of the town’s select board Wednesday night.

McNamara, who was put on leave last week by Calter after an unspecified complaint, arrived at Town Hall with her attorney to applause from a crowd of supporters.

The board said an independent investigation will look into the weeks-long dispute between the two officials after Calter said he received an unspecified complaint against her.

On Monday, McNamara filed suit against the town alleging harassment and misogynistic conduct against Calter.

McNamara spoke on the decision following the conclusion of the meeting:

“I’m disappointed, but thankful for all the supporters that I’ve had over the last three weeks, and I’m thankful to be part of this community.”

Leah Barrault, McNamara’s attorney, said they have not received “any information about the complaint against her”.

“We haven’t seen anything in writing,” Barrault said. “The most we’ve been told is that a complaint was made by someone to Town Manager Colter.”

The town said it will hire an investigator to conduct an independent investigation of both officials.

“Today’s actions are intended to establish a fair and impartial independent process for reviewing the allegations presented against the police chief and the town manager,” select board chair Joseph Mokrisky said.

McNamara has a hearing in her lawsuit against the town and Calter on Friday.

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