STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stow Police Department has filed a criminal complaint against an officer for potentially violating state law, officials announced.

Officer Jason Rogers has been placed on paid administrative leave while the department investigates a June 18 report that he improperly used departmental and state systems to access personal information, according to the Stow Police Department.

Officials say a four-week internal affairs investigation found Rogers tried to obtain information related to the complainant multiple times in 2024 and 2025. This included five instances in which the officer accessed the Massachusetts Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS); accessing such information for non-policing purposes is prohibited.

The Department filed the complaint on Friday, July 17. A clerk-magistrate will determine if there is enough evidence to support criminal charges at a future date.

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