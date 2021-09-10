STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in their search for a suspect accused of breaking into a home in Stow on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at a home on Harvard Road around 2:15 p.m. talked with a woman who said she had returned home to find a man inside. The homeowner told police that when she confronted the man, he fled toward the Delaney Boat Launch Project.

A K-9 officer tracked the suspect back to Harvard Road near October Lane, according to Stow police. Officers also spotted a small blue vehicle with a spoiler or roof rack traveling southbound on Harvard Road around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man between 5’8″ to 6′ tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black pants, a gray shirt, and a multi-colored shell necklace, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stow Police Department at 978-897-4545.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)