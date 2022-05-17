BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston University Police is warning the campus community to be on alert after a string of incidents occurred on campus over the weekend.

On Friday at 11:45 p.m., a BU student reported that an unknown person, who was also unknown to the student, forced his way into their apartment and assaulted the student. The student was able to fight the person off and call police. The suspect has still not been located.

The suspect is described as in his late 20s to early 30s, with dark skin, a thin build and with a black backpack.

The other incident occurred just 10 minutes later. Three students walking together reported that they were “aggressively followed” and offered a ride by an unknown person. The suspect followed them until they were able to use an emergency call box to notify police. That suspect has also not been located.

The suspect was a male with dark skin driving a newer model silver or gray Ford pickup truck.

BU Police are still investigating whether the incidents are related, and encourage anyone with information to call 617-353-2121, or anonymously texting ‘BU’ to TIP411 (847911).

