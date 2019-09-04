Strong storms knock down trees, wires across much of Metro West

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A powerful storm system that roared across Massachusetts on Wednesday ripped down power lines, sent trees toppling onto cars and buildings, and knocked out power to nearly two thousand of Bay State residents.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours moved across Massachusetts making for treacherous evening commutes in most communities.

Strong winds uprooted a large tree on Hamlet Street in Arlington, bringing it down on top of a nearby home. Crews arrived on the scene and worked into the night to cut away limbs.

Across town, a limb came crashing down across Allen Street, prompting officers to close the area down to traffic.

In Medford, power crews were out in force working to restore electricity after a downed tree ripped a portion of powerlines down.

In Belmont, a tree was split in half sending one end of it onto a home in Oakley Street.

No injuries have been reported at any of the sites.

