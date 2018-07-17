BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Thunderstorms are knocking out power in some parts of Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency says more than 3,000 electricity customers lost power statewide.

A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the areas of Worcester, Springfield, Clinton, Boston and Northborough.

Flash flooding -Sutton Ave Find alternate route! Please retweet pic.twitter.com/HVdD1GkpT1 — Oxford MA Police (@OxfordPD_MA) July 17, 2018

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. in central and northeastern Massachusetts.

Sixty mph winds are moving across the state and the storms have the potential to produce quarter-sized hail.

