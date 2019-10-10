Strong winds, rain accompany Bay State’s first nor’easter of the season

BOSTON (WHDH) - The first nor’easter of the season is bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds to the Bay State.

Light rain began making its way northward on Wednesday morning, with the storm gathering intensity throughout the day, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Josh Wurster.

Parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Plymouth, and Bristol counties are under a flood watch through Friday morning.

A coastal flood warning has been issued for part of Nantucket from Thursday to Friday, while parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Nantucket are under a coastal flood advisory during the same time period.

Southeastern Massachusetts can expect one to three inches of rain by the end of the storm.

Metro Boston will receive about 0.2 to 0.5 inches of rain.

The rest of the Bay State could get one inch or less.

Winds began to ramp up Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours, Wurster said.

Cape Cod and the Islands are under a wind advisory until 6 a.m. Friday as winds are expected to be between 30 and 40 mph, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph.

A wind advisory has also been issued for part of Southeastern Massachusetts and the coastline during the same time period, with winds projected between 25 and 35 mph and gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Friday Morning commute offers cloudy skies and a few isolated showers. Breezy (windy along the coast). Temps in the low 50s. #7news pic.twitter.com/3yNtmYPvva — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) October 10, 2019

Radar shows showers along and south of Rt. 44 at this time. Dry air continues chew up showers approaching metro Boston. Likely stays dry into mid-late evening. Showers continue SE MA. #7news pic.twitter.com/OrKZrdE4Be — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) October 10, 2019

