Strong winds send tree crashing down into Hanson home

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Strong wind gusts reaching up to 50 miles per hour in some areas sent a large tree crashing down into a home in Hanson Friday.

Crews responded to the home on Maquan street where a tree had smashed through the roof and came to rest on the beams inside. The force of the impact send wood and insulation flying down into the living room, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

One person was evaluated at the scene but no injuries were reported.

The fire department said they have been responding to a number of weather-related calls in addition to medical.

