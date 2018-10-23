BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington police are offering $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the assault of a 20–year–old student.

The Burlington Free Press reports the student was walking home in the early hours of Sept. 30 when he was attacked. Police say a group of four white or light–skinned men began to harass the student, eventually striking him in the head and knocking him to the ground.

Authorities say one of the men kicked the student while he was lying on the ground, and the group stole items from the student.

The victim sustained severe lacerations and skull fractures, and needed surgery at a local hospital following the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burlington detectives.

