Student at UMass-Boston diagnosed with tuberculosis

BOSTON (WHDH) - A student at UMass-Boston has been diagnosed with tuberculosis, school officials say.

The Boston Department of Public Health recently informed UMass Boston’s University Health Services that a person on campus has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis.

The individual is currently receiving treatment and may have been infected with tuberculosis many years before developing active tuberculosis infection.

Approximately 59 people on campus have been identified as potentially having close contact with the person with active tuberculosis, and those people have been contacted and informed about steps they can take to protect themselves.

Tuberculosis is not easily passed from person to person. It takes repeated and prolonged exposure in an indoor space to become infected. Common symptoms of active tuberculosis include ongoing cough, fevers, chills, night sweats, and weight loss.

Tuberculosis is not spread by shaking someone’s hand, sharing food or drink, touching bed linens or toilet seats, sharing toothbrushes, or kissing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)