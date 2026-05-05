MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A student died after being seriously injured when a tree fell on the Winthrop School playground, according to the Melrose School Committee.

On Monday, two students and one adult were taken to a hospital after the tree toppled over. The Melrose School Committee says the two other individuals injured have been discharged from the hospital.

Melrose police responded to the Winthrop Elementary School in Melrose just before 3 p.m. after a massive tree from a neighboring property fell onto a jungle gym. School officials said they sent out an email alert to parents saying there had been an accident on the playground, and several children witnessed the incident.

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