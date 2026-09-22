WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a school bus with more than a dozen students on board crashed into a tree in Westwood Tuesday afternoon, according to Westwood Public Schools and Westwood Police.

Westwood Police said they were called to the area of Downey Street and Phillips Brooks Road at approximately 3:37 p.m. following several 911 calls reporting a bus had crashed into a tree. When officers arrived, they found a school bus that was transporting students from the Downey and Pine Hill Elementary Schools had struck a tree on the side of the road. The Westwood Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Police said there were 15 students and the bus driver on board at the time.

One student was taken to the hospital with “minor” injuries, Westwood Public Schools said.

The bus driver was also taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)