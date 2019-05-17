Student found with weapon at Boston public school

BOSTON (WHDH) - A student at the Curely K-8 School in Jamaica Plain allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday.

Administrators at the school said that an “upper-grade” student displayed the weapon to another student.

In a statement released to families, school officials say they are taking the matter seriously and that the student is facing disciplinary action in accordance with the Boston Public Schools Code of Conduct.

The student will also be subject to consequences from the criminal justice system, administrators said.

Administrators concluded the statement saying, “The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. In this case, there was never a present danger to any student or staff at the Curley.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)