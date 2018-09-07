Student taken into custody after allegedly calling in bomb threat on Bristol-Plymouth bus

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A student was taken into custody after allegedly calling in a bomb threat on a school bus Friday in Bridgewater.

State police responded to the threat, which was made on a bus taking home students from Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton.

It turned out to be a hoax, but the student, whose name was not released, will face charges.

“I was kind of scared because I didn’t really know what was going on at first,” said Casey Moran, a freshman student on the bus. “When the police told me, I was more scared because it could’ve been real.”

The bus pulled over at the rest stop along Route 24 in Bridgewater, where state police told the kids to get off.

“(The officer) came over to us and kind of yelled and said, ‘Everyone listen to me. Get off your phones. You have to go inside. Stay 300 feet away from it.’ I didn’t really know what was going,” Moran said.

“So she calls me and she says, ‘Mom, I’m really nervous.’ And I said, ‘Whatever you do, just do whatever they tell you to do,'” said Moran’s mother, Irene DeSousa.

Investigators searched the bus, but found no explosives.

Police arrested a fellow student on board for calling in the hoax.

“I saw that some kid got carried away by the police officers. I think he was handcuffed,” Moran said.

DeSousa says she’s grateful to the first responders who looked after the kids when worried parents couldn’t.

“I mean, they were on the highway. Here I was in Bridgewater and so far away from each other and I didn’t want to panic her,” DeSousa said. “So I tried to stay calm with her. With everything going on with the schools as a parent you get a little worried.”

