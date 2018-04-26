Students and parents hold rally to keep Marian H.S. in Framingham open

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Students and parents were at Marian High School in Framingham Thursday evening, holding a rally to keep the school open.

Earlier this month, the private Catholic school announced that it would be closing. The school has struggled with declining enrollment and is also in need of financial assistance.

Supporters have been raising money to keep the school open. Parents said they have received support from many people, including local politicians and members of the clergy.

