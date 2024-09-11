REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Revere High School got involved in a brawl Wednesday morning, nearly two weeks after another large fight at the school.

The fight started between students in a second-floor hallway before the melee moved into a classroom. Members of the Revere Teachers Association said the high school principal stepped in and fell, and another staffer also got hurt.

City officials said the staff member scraped his arm on a locker, which drew blood.

The brawl follows a previous fight on Aug. 29 that involved dozens of students and spilled out into the street. In the August fight, an assistant principal was knocked to the ground when she stepped in.

On Tuesday, another teacher who tried to deescalate that morning’s fight said she was frustrated about the pattern of violence.

“I was very scared. I don’t know if I was scared for myself, but I was definitely just scared of everything that was happening. And after it all happened, I was angry that this is still happening,” said Michelle Ervin, co-president of the Revere Teachers Association.

The association is calling for more safety measures in the school. A press conference regarding the fight was scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

