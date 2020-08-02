Students create ‘Quarantine Buddy’ website to combat loneliness during social distancing

Two college students have set up a website to help connect people as they socially distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cornell seniors Sam Brickman and Jordyn Goldzweig created Quarantine Buddy, which connects people based on similar interests. Users answer a few questions about themselves and the hosts match them to other people to talk to, whether online or by phone.

“It’s really difficult to meet people already. The pandemic made it even more difficult,” Brickman said. So we just wanted to help out with that.”

“All these people started signing up, we were really surprised. And I think that goes to show how truly difficult it is to meet people,” Goldzweig said.

Goldzweig and Brickman said tens of thousands of people from more than 130 countries have signed up. The website also hosts virtual events on a weekly basis where people can connect.

