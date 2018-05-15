CUMBERLAND, WI (WHDH) — A car slammed into a Wisconsin high school, sending bricks flying into the air… or so it appeared.

Cumberland High School students pulled off the ultimate senior prank when they staged a car to look like it crashed into the building.

The Cumberland Police Department called this “one of the best senior pranks” that they’ve ever seen.

The students cut a white sedan in half and placed it up against the building. They then got dozens of bricks and put them on and around the car, which had “CHS CLASS 2018” written on the back windshield.

