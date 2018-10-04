NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — More than 100 students at a Rhode Island high school staged a walkout to protest deteriorated conditions at the school and to underscore the need for a new building.

Rogers High School student Sierra Wright says there’s mold and mice in the building, and no air conditioning and heat for temperature. The Newport Daily News reports many of the students wore respiration masks as part of the walkout Wednesday at the Newport school.

Many students took turns with a bullhorn to share their experiences.

High school Principal Jared Vance was present at the rally, saying he understood the students’ desire for change in the school.

The School Committee plans to petition the city council to place a bond question on the 2020 ballot to finance a new high school.

