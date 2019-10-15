Study: Boston hospitals are best in United States, second-best in world

BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — When it comes to elite healthcare, Boston ranks best in the United States and second to only one city in the world.

In a study conducted by Medbelle, researchers analyzed infrastructure, quality of care, and access while putting together a list of the top 31 hospital cities in the United States and the top 100 in the world.

Researchers specifically looked at data points relating to the quality of medical education, the number of hospital beds, cancer survival rate, the number of nurses in hospitals, the cost of medicine, and the prevalence of mental health specialists.

Boston ranked first in hospital beds per capita, nurses per capita, surgeons per capita, mental health specialists per capita, top-ranking medical universities, and top-ranking hospitals, according to Medebelle.

Los Angeles, New York, Baltimore, and Chicago rounded out the top five.