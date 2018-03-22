(WHDH) — Those who enjoy grilling or well-done meats are putting their health at risk, according to new research.

The American Heart Association said that grilled or well-done beef, chicken or fish may raise the risk of developing high blood pressure in people who regularly eat those foods.

Researchers at Harvard compared people who eat open flame food more than 15 times a month to those who eat it less than four times.

The study suggests a 17 percent increased risk of high blood pressure for the group that ate the grilled food more.

A 15 percent increased risk was found in those who prefer their food well done compared to those who prefer rare meat.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)