BOSTON (WHDH) - Visiting the doctors is often unavoidable but thankfully Massachusetts offers the second best health care in the nation, according to a new study.

A little more than 88 percent of the population has a regular place to go for medical care, according to the CDC, with Americans spending on average more than $10,000 a year on personal health care, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services estimated.

The Bay State’s health care system ranked second throughout the country, Wallethub announced after comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 40 key measures of health care cost, accessibility and outcome.

Massachusetts has the most adults and children who are insured, as well as the lowest average monthly insurance premium.

The state also has the second more physicians and dentists per capita.

Vermont beat out Massachusetts when it came to overall health care, followed by New Hampshire in third. Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine also ranked in the top 15, at six, 11 and 12, respectively.

