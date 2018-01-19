(WHDH) — A new study suggests that hot yoga isn’t any more beneficial than regular yoga.

Bikram Yoga has become more popular because people say it builds up a sweat and increases flexibility.

The room is usually heated to more than 100 degrees.

The study published in “Experimental Physiology” found the physical practice of Bikram is what is good for you, not the heat.

