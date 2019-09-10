Study: Public transportation in Boston 2nd best in the country

BOSTON (WHDH) - A recent study ranked public transportation in Boston as the second best in the country despite recent issues with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

WalletHub compared 100 cities across 17 key metrics, ranging from commuters who use public transit to peak hours spent in congestion, in order to find out which places offer the smoothest rides.

Boston had the second highest ranking when it came to accessibility and convenience, as well at the 10th highest ranking for public transit resources.

Bean Town ranked lowest in the safety and reliability category, coming in 34th.

The only other city to beat out Boston for the best overall public transportation was Seattle, Washington.

This ranking may surprise commuters who utilize MBTA services given the several derailments that occurred in the Boston area over the summer.

Officials plan to close sections of the the Red, Orange and Green lines on the weekends beginning in October to allow for improvements to the T service.

