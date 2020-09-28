Study ranks Massachusetts among safest states for schools to reopen

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts ranks among the top five safest states for reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study.

WalletHub says it analyzed 15 key metrics including the number of child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children, the average public school class size, and the ratio of students to school nurses to identify which states have the safest conditions for resuming in-person learning.

The Bay State was ranked as the fourth-safest in the United States.

Vermont was named the safest state, while Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island. and Connecticut all ranked among the top nine.

Here’s how Massachusetts ranked ( 1=Safest , 25=Avg):

19 th – Child COVID-19 Cases per 100,000 Children

– Child COVID-19 Cases per 100,000 Children 1 st – Child COVID-19 Deaths per 100,000 Children

– Child COVID-19 Deaths per 100,000 Children 7 th – COVID-19 Cases in the Last Seven Days per 100,000 Residents

– COVID-19 Cases in the Last Seven Days per 100,000 Residents 26 th – Share of K-12 Public School Students Transported Through School Transportation

– Share of K-12 Public School Students Transported Through School Transportation 8 th – Average Public-School Class Size

– Average Public-School Class Size 9 th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

– Pupil-Teacher Ratio 5 th – Share of Children Living in Crowded Housing

– Share of Children Living in Crowded Housing 11 th – Overall Likelihood of COVID-19 Infections

– Overall Likelihood of COVID-19 Infections 4th – Student-to-School-Nurse Ratio

To view the full ranking, click here.

