Study ranks Massachusetts among safest states for schools to reopen

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts ranks among the top five safest states for reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study.
WalletHub says it analyzed 15 key metrics including the number of child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children, the average public school class size, and the ratio of students to school nurses to identify which states have the safest conditions for resuming in-person learning.
The Bay State was ranked as the fourth-safest in the United States.
Vermont was named the safest state, while Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island. and Connecticut all ranked among the top nine.
Here’s how Massachusetts ranked (1=Safest, 25=Avg):
- 19th – Child COVID-19 Cases per 100,000 Children
- 1st – Child COVID-19 Deaths per 100,000 Children
- 7th – COVID-19 Cases in the Last Seven Days per 100,000 Residents
- 26th – Share of K-12 Public School Students Transported Through School Transportation
- 8th – Average Public-School Class Size
- 9th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
- 5th – Share of Children Living in Crowded Housing
- 11th – Overall Likelihood of COVID-19 Infections
- 4th – Student-to-School-Nurse Ratio
To view the full ranking, click here.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)