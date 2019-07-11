(WHDH) — Just a small glass of juice or soda a day can reportedly increase a person’s overall risk for cancer by nearly 20 percent.

A new study published Wednesday in the medical journal BMJ looked at more than 100,000 French adults and found that drinking 100 milliliters of a sugary drink per day, which equates to about a third of a typical can of soda, increases a person’s overall cancer risk by 18 percent.

It also reportedly increases the risk for breast cancer by 22 percent.

The lead author of the study says the findings add to research showing that reducing how many sweetened beverages someone drinks would be beneficial to their health.

