Study suggests coronavirus can be spread through ‘toilet plume’

(WHDH) — Coronavirus can be spread through a “toilet plume” after a toilet is flushed by an infected person, a study suggests.

Closing the lid of the toilet before flushing can prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the American Journal of Infection Control. Researchers say the disease can be spread through fecal matter that escapes the toilet bowl during a flush.

Research indicates that fecal matter can be propelled into the air in a toilet plume. The plume could play a contributory role in the transmission of infectious diseases.

“Potentially infectious aerosols may be produced in substantial quantities during flushing,” researchers wrote. “Aerosolization can continue through multiple flushes to expose subsequent toilet users.”

Individuals are being asked to flush with their lids down during the coronavirus outbreak to prevent further spread of the disease.

