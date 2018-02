(WHDH) — A new study suggested alcohol could be the key to living past age 90.

The 90-Plus study found that people who participated in the study who drank about two glasses of beer or wine a day were 18 percent less likely to experience premature death.

Participants who exercised daily cut the same risk by just 11 percent.

