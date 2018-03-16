(WHDH) — A new study suggests people are paying too much for some prescriptions.

The study from the University of Southern California finds that customers overpay 23 percent of the time.

On average, people paid almost $8 extra.

It happens when patients are asked to pay a co-pay when picking up prescriptions; however, sometimes not using your insurance is actually cheaper.

Pharmacists often don’t inform patients that paying out of pocket could be cheaper unless they ask, according to the study.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)