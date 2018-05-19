Substitute custodian at Ashburnham school charged with rape of teen girl

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A substitute custodian in Ashburnham was arrested after police said he raped a teenage girl.

James McGrath, 64, faced a judge earlier in the week. He is accused of raping an 18-year-old girl and faces several other charges, including assault and battery.

Ashburnham school officials confirm McGrath is a substitute custodian at Briggs Elementary School.

“The recent allegations against this substitute custodian are both disturbing and unacceptable. He was immediately removed from any further employment with the regional school district,” said Superintendent Dr. Gary Mazzola in a statement.

