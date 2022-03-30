RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph teacher was surprised this morning with a national honor for her work in the classroom — along with a check for $25,000.

Taylor Thai, who teaches kindergarten and first grade English language learners at the Margaret L. Donovan Elementary School, found out she won a national Milken Educator Award at an assembly Wednesday. The awards are given out by the Milken Family Foundation, and Thai was the only one of 60 national awardees from Massachusetts.

“It is such an honor to receive this award,” Thai said. “I think lots of times we are unappreciated, it’s nice to say it’s our time to shine.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)