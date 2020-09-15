Sudbury school employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee for the Sudbury Public Schools Extended Day Program has tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.

The employee began feeling symptomatic while doing preparation work at Josiah Haynes Elementary School alongside two other employees, School Superintendent Brad Crozier and Sudbury Extended Day Director Suzie Kornblum reported.

Those employees were immediately sent home and the symptomatic employee sought medical attention.

No students came into contact with the individual

As a result of the positive test, Sudbury Extended Day programming at Haynes will be suspended for two weeks due to limited staffing.

