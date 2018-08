BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk Downs is adding an additional weekend of horse racing in September.

The Boston racetrack announced Tuesday that it will host live racing on Sept. 15 and 116.

Suffolk Downs has already held three weekends of racing so far this year.

The events have brought thousands of attendees and more than $1 million in purses and awards each weekend.

