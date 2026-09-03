BOSTON (WHDH) - A state senate primary remains too close to call, with two candidates separated by just three votes.

Dan Lander and incumbent William Brownsberger are running for the Democratic nomination in the Suffolk and Middlesex State Senate race.

According to the Associated Press, Lander has 12,132 votes to Brownsberger’s 12,129.

The candidates have until 3 p.m. Thursday to request a recount.

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