BOSTON (WHDH) - All classes on Election Day have been canceled at Suffolk University in an effort to give students the chance to fully engage in the political process.

The day off from school on Nov. 3 will give students the opportunity to vote, volunteer as poll workers, support a candidate, or take the time to learn more about how elections work, Suffolk University President Marisa J. Kelly wrote in a letter to students.

“There is no doubt that this current election cycle has sparked heightened passions across the political spectrum. But this is not a partisan issue. Instead, this is about the value that we as a University place on civic engagement, which is so important to the health of any democracy,” she continued. “Our students understand this, and we stand with them in their commitment to actively and positively participate, no matter which candidate they may support.”

Kelly added that international students who cannot vote can use this time to observe the democratic process in the United States.

Vice President for International Affairs Sebastián Royo will host a Zoom conversation for any international students interested on Election Day entitled “The U.S. Presidential Election: An International Perspective.”

The university will remain open on Election Day and all services for students will continue to be available.

