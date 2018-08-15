(WHDH) — A suicide-attempt survivor is getting a second chance after receiving a historic face transplant.

Katie Stubblefield, 21, is the youngest face transplant recipient in United States history, as featured on the cover of National Geographic’s September issue.

At 18, she tried to kill her self with a gun and was left with serious injuries.

She is now using her story of survival to raise awareness.

The U.S. has seen an increased rate of suicide in recent years.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention hotline anytime at 1-800-273-8255.

You can also be connected with someone from the crisis text line by texting ‘home’ to 741741 for free 24/7 support.

