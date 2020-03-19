Sullivan’s Castle Island to open for delivery next week, kitchen being repurposed

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sullivan’s Castle Island in South Boston, known for opening on the first day of spring, is closed until next week, the restaurant announced in a statement.

The restaurant’s lobby will remain closed to walk-up guests for the time being, but orders can be placed on UberEats.

“We are also working to create an in-house group order delivery service to the nursing homes, hospitals and first responders in our community. We want to do our part, even if it is just providing a little bit of comfort food to those on the front line,” the restaurant said.

The kitchen is also being repurposed prior to the reopening.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)