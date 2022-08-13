BOSTON (WHDH) - A program run by Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton is helping children with disabilities build skills both on and off the field through a unique summer camp.

The New Balance Foundation Adaptive Sports Program works with people ages 5 to 21 who have a range of conditions and disabilities, including those who live with autism or spina bifida.

“We adapt the sports to the individual child’s needs so that way, everyone can make a little bit of a step in the right direction,” said Paul Ward, the director of Adaptive Sports Camp.

According to the hospital’s website, the program promotes “the learning of new skills, social opportunities and moderate to vigorous physical activity to maintain and improve health and fitness.”

Parents who spoke to 7NEWS said the program has been making a difference for their children, who often cannot perform activities many other kids might take for granted.

“Sometimes in sports and then, just like, every day life, there’s generally a challenge,” said Liesje Quinto, who’s child, Francesca, has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair. “Anywhere there’s a step, that’s an issue for us. Any building you go into where there isn’t a ramp, it’s an issue.”

With the summer camp focused on accessibility, Quinto said it is a comfort to be able to drop her child off, knowing she will be taken care of.

The camp also gives its members a chance to get interested in athletics.

“Last year, after we took her here, we just noticed a confidence surge in her with sports,” Quinto said.

Francesca said she has been learning what it means to be an athlete at the camp, a place where she says she feels comfortable.

“The true meaning of sports – to grow strong,” she told 7NEWS.

The hospital offers similar activities year-round, with skating and hockey sessions planned for later in the fall.

