Super Bowl LIII: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA (WHDH) — The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will square off Sunday night in Super Bowl LIII inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is arguably the most beautiful venue in the NFL.

The stadium, which opened in downtown Atlanta in 2016, features a multi-purpose retractable roof and the world’s largest halo board. Many of the exterior walls are made of translucent plastic to allow natural light to filter in.

Fans who have tickets to the big game can enjoy more than 650 restaurants, eateries, and concessions that are scattered around the $1.6 billion structure. It seats more than 70,000 people.

It’s not yet clear if the roof will be open or closed come kickoff.

