BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston students graduating at Fenway Park Tuesday said they liked the historic location as a spot for the ceremony, but were glad it was over quickly so they could get out of the sweltering heat.

Ceremonies were held at the park for students from the Josiah Quincy Upper School and Excel High School, which has hosted graduations for other high schools as well as colleges. But its last few ceremonies have come during four straight days of 90-degree heat.

“It was super hot but thankfully it wasn’t that long, it was only an hour and a half so I was able to bear it,” said graduate Maliyah Flores.

