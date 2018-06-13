Superior Court jury finds Red Sox not negligent in $9.5M foul ball lawsuit

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – A Suffolk Superior Court jury has found the Red Sox “not negligent” in a case involving a woman who sued the team and owner John Henry for $9.5 million after she was hit in the face by a foul ball at Fenway Park in 2014.

Stephanie Taubin, of Brookline, told jurors she could hear the bones in her face crack when she was hit by a ball fouled off by slugger David Ortiz.

Taubin was in the EMC Club behind home plate in June 2015 when she stood to cheer on Ortiz during a late-inning plate appearance. Moments later, a curving line drive left her with facial fractures and neurological damage.

Taubin filed a lawsuit against team owner John Henry in 2015, claiming negligence on behalf of the ballclub because the ball came through an area usually protected by glass. But a jury returned its verdict Wednesday, finding that the club was not negligent.

In a deposition played in court, Henry said he puts his own family members in the EMC Club because he thinks of it “as a very safe place…relative to sitting down below.”

