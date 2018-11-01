Supporters, opponents of hotly contested Question 1 hold rallies in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - There will be three ballot questions on the ballot at the Massachusetts state elections Tuesday, including the hotly contested Question 1.

It is something that would limit the amount of patients nurses have in hospitals and health clinics.

Yes on 1 supporters held a rally at Faneuil Hall Thursday. They call it a matter of safety and say hospital executives haven’t listened, so they’re taking it to voters.

“If you are in a hospital where this bill would apply, you require nursing care. You require that 24/7 monitoring that you can’t get in a doctor’s office or a minute-clinic. That’s why this matters. Because you or your loved one will be a patient who needs that care. You deserve better. There should be limits,” Donna Kelly-Williams, RN/President, Massachusetts Nurses Association said.

Opponents held a rally Thursday at the State House, saying this is a one-size-fits-all approach that will cost millions of dollars and would create longer wait times at emergency rooms and force some hospitals to close.

“If it were to pass, Question 1 would replace the decision-making of nurses with the rigid government mandate that would impact the care of every single one of our patients. I’m certain that if Question 1 passes, there will be a serious domino effect,” Anne Marie Thompson, RN, Mass General Hospital said.

