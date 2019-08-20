Supreme Court will hear DACA program case

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case about the DACA program for young undocumented immigrants.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protects undocumented immigrants that came to the U.S. as children.

The Supreme Court will decide the legality of how the Trump Administration decided to wind down the program.

The court is expected to hear the case on Nov. 12.

