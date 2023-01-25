DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of a family in Duxbury say they’re shaken and struggling to come to terms with the deaths of two young children and the serious injury of an infant at a home in their neighborhood.

The same day prosecutors announced warrants charging the mother in connection with the deaths of a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old on the usually quiet street in Duxbury, neighbors said they were grappling with the news as a memorial of flowers and toys gathered in the front yard.

“It’s just tragic,” said neighbor John Sullivan, who said the family mostly kept to themselves but he often saw the mother out playing with her kids in the yard.

“It’s just surreal that this would even happen, let alone happen next door,” he added.

Another resident said “prayers for the baby and prayers for what she was going through.”

A woman who stopped by in her car said the crime has her thinking of the hospitalized baby, who will grow up without family members.

Despite the wet and windy weather, a steady stream of town residents stopped by the house, dropping flowers and toys into a growing pile.

