Surveillance video captures man trying to rob FL convenience store

HOLLYWOOD, F.L. (WHDH)- Owners of a convenience store in Hollywood Florida are looking for justice after a man attacked a store clerk and tried to steal money from the register last week.

Surveillance cameras rolled as a man in a colorful hat launched himself over the counter at a 7/11 and attacked the store clerk in an attempt to get his hands on the money.

The cashier, Michelle Rideout, admits she was scared, but that did not stop her from taking matters into her own hands and fighting back against this would-be robber.

“I thought of my life,” Rideout said. “I’m a mother so, I’m not just going to let somebody do something stupid.”

The man, sporting a colorful hat, attempted to purchase some items and once the cash register was opened he aggressively jumped on top of the counter and began reaching for the money.

Rideout fought back, hitting, shoving and even throwing a portion of the register at the man until he finally walked out.

Those who live in the area are shocked that this could have happened in their neighborhood.

One woman saying, “I can’t believe it” another saying she is terrified.

The suspect has not been identified.

