MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (WHDH) — A surveillance camera captured a naked woman stealing a sheriff’s patrol truck and dragging a deputy in January 2017.

Lisa Luna can be heard telling a deputy that she was raped but later changed her story.

As an officer went to retrieve a blanket from inside his patrol truck, Luna jumped in the driver’s seat and started to speed away.

The deputy was dragged as he tried to open the door and was left with scrapes and bruises.

Luna reportedly crashed the truck 70 miles later.

She is currently serving a 27-month prison sentence on charges of theft of means of transportation and endangerment.

